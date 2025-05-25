Pocket users, welcome on board!

Like many of us, I was surprised with the Mozilla announcement about the shutdown of Pocket.

The surprise is now behind us and we have to prepare your journey to our service.

You won't find the same features as Pocket. You won't find the same design as Pocket.

Thanks to wallabag.it, you will find new features. Thanks to wallabag.it, you will use and contribute to an open source project. Thanks to wallabag.it, you will put privacy and respect for your data at the top of your priorities.

And thanks to wallabag.it, you will save money: only 11€ per year (or 30€ if you really love us and you want to support the project). Much cheaper than Pocket and competitors!

wallabag is a strong competitor as what Pocket offers, and this isn't me saying it, but Techcrunch in November 2024.

Fine, how can I migrate from Pocket to wallabag?

First, you have to create an account on https://app.wallabag.it (14 free trial days, no credit card required).

Then, you have to export your Pocket data from this page https://getpocket.com/export. You will receive an email to download a ZIP file. Extract and send it here: https://app.wallabag.it/import/pocket_csv That's all!

Little remind from Mozilla blog: "Users can export saves anytime until October 8, 2025, after which their data will be permanently deleted."

If you have any issue with this import, contact me by sending an email at helpdesk@wallabag.it.

Have a nice journey on wallabag.it!

Nicolas